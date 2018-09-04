Crash snarls traffic on outbound Parkway East

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A four vehicle crash involving a dump truck continues to block traffic on I-376 eastbound.

Two lanes at the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit (Exit 72A) have been closed down, with a single left lane being open and closed intermittently to allow traffic through, state police at the Moon barracks said.

The crash was reported at 9:52 p.m., according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher.

State police said four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Two were taken to UPMC Mercy and two were taken to UPMC Presbyterian. State police couldn’t say what their conditions were.

State police said crews were working to upright the dump truck, which tipped onto its side and spilled cement mix and sand onto the roadway.

PennDOT spokeswoman Yasmeen Manyisha said emergency crews are on the scene and advised motorists to consider alternate routes, as traffic may be stopped to allow for cleanup.

