Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Peek inside this Victorian row house highlighted in Mexican War Streets tour

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 5:03 a.m.
302 Jacksonia St. in the Mexican War Streets on Sept. 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
302 Jacksonia St. in the Mexican War Streets on Sept. 5, 2018.
A bathroom inside of 302 Jacksonia St. in the Mexican War Streets on Sept. 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A bathroom inside of 302 Jacksonia St. in the Mexican War Streets on Sept. 5, 2018.
The Kitchen of 302 Jacksonia St. in the Mexican War Streets on Sept. 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Kitchen of 302 Jacksonia St. in the Mexican War Streets on Sept. 5, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

Steve and Krista Winslow's Victorian row house boasts one of the largest backyards in the Mexican War Streets.

Their three-story, 2,200-square-foot home on Jacksonia Street, near Randyland, is full of original windows, sashes and doors, intricate fixtures and a Keystone Copper Steel roof.

"They stopped making those roofs in 1930," said Steve Winslow. "That's probably why they went out business, they didn't have repeat customers."

On Sunday, the Winslows will open their home to the public during the Mexican War Streets Society's 49th Annual House and Garden Tour. The tour, which features 10 homes, runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Steve Winslow, a Pittsburgh labor and employment attorney, said he and Krista Winslow, an English Teacher, have invested more than $100,000 into restoring the home."

They bought the 5,400-square-foot property four years ago.

"I love that it has the original windows," he said. "That's something I thought was really cool."

Restoration included a new kitchen and elaborate chandeliers on the first floor.

"I'm really looking forward to the tour," Winslow said. "It's our first time doing, so it should be a lot of fun showing off the place."

 

Pre-sale tickets available for the tour $18 on the Mexican War Streets Society's webpage . Same-day tickets are $20 at the ticket booth on Monterey Street.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Ben at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me