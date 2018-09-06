Peek inside this Victorian row house highlighted in Mexican War Streets tour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steve and Krista Winslow's Victorian row house boasts one of the largest backyards in the Mexican War Streets.

Their three-story, 2,200-square-foot home on Jacksonia Street, near Randyland, is full of original windows, sashes and doors, intricate fixtures and a Keystone Copper Steel roof.

"They stopped making those roofs in 1930," said Steve Winslow. "That's probably why they went out business, they didn't have repeat customers."

On Sunday, the Winslows will open their home to the public during the Mexican War Streets Society's 49th Annual House and Garden Tour. The tour, which features 10 homes, runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Steve Winslow, a Pittsburgh labor and employment attorney, said he and Krista Winslow, an English Teacher, have invested more than $100,000 into restoring the home."

They bought the 5,400-square-foot property four years ago.

"I love that it has the original windows," he said. "That's something I thought was really cool."

Restoration included a new kitchen and elaborate chandeliers on the first floor.

"I'm really looking forward to the tour," Winslow said. "It's our first time doing, so it should be a lot of fun showing off the place."

Pre-sale tickets available for the tour $18 on the Mexican War Streets Society's webpage . Same-day tickets are $20 at the ticket booth on Monterey Street.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Ben at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.