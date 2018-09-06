Three people critically injured in explosion in Whitehall home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three men were severely injured in an explosion inside a Whitehall home Wednesday night, according to Allegheny County Fire Marshal Matt Brown.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of McKee Drive, an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said.

Officials said flammable chemicals were being used to install floor coating in the basement, and those chemicals ignited from an energized appliance and caused an explosion.

The three contractors were taken by ambulance to UPMC Mercy, according to Whitehall Fire Co. Chief Eric Harris. He said two occupants of the home weren’t injured in the explosion.

WPXI-TV spoke with neighbors at the scene, who shared details from the event.

Neighbor Carllie Reck told WPXI-TV that she heard a loud boom, glass shattering, and a ton of screaming.

“All of a sudden I see the three guys coming up from the basement,” she said. “The one who came to my door, his face was white like stark white. I don’t know it if was blisters. He was sweating, his one eye was closed, he was screaming for help.”

WPXI reports the workers began stripping off their clothes and shoes as they emerged from the basement.

Another neighbor, Ashley Sites, rushed to help the victims. Sites is a registered nurse.

Sites told the news station that one of the victims had facial burns, and his fingertips were burned so badly you could see the bone.

“He was definitely in the most pain,” she said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.