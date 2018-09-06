Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Iconic Pittsburgh coffeehouse Beehive to close

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
The Beehive Coffeehouse & Dessertry on the South Side is closing its doors after 28 years in business.
Google
The Beehive Coffeehouse & Dessertry on the South Side is closing its doors after 28 years in business.
In the 1990s, the Beehive was located in Oakland along Forbes Avenue in the old Kings Court theater.
Tribune-Review
In the 1990s, the Beehive was located in Oakland along Forbes Avenue in the old Kings Court theater.
The Beehive on the South Side has always been known for its well-grafittied restrooms.
Tribune-Review
The Beehive on the South Side has always been known for its well-grafittied restrooms.
After 28 years, the Beehive Coffeehouse will close its doors in the near future, owners said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Google
After 28 years, the Beehive Coffeehouse will close its doors in the near future, owners said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
The Beehive coffeehouse has been a great place to surf the internet while enjoying some java or tea.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
The Beehive coffeehouse has been a great place to surf the internet while enjoying some java or tea.

Updated 13 minutes ago

A long-standing eclectic South Side coffeehouse is closing its doors after 28 years in business.

“It’s sad to deliver this news but the Beehive will be closing in the near future,” Beehive Coffeehouse and Dessertery owners Scott Kramer and Steve Zumoff said in a post shared on the businesses Facebook page.

The Beehive is known as a creative enclave and a haven for “whack jobs, nerds and artists” who have gone on to do great things.

Famous patrons include actors Sharon Stone, a Meadville native, and Joe Manganiello of Mt. Lebanon. The late Ann B. Davis, who played Alice in “The Brady Bunch,” was also a regular visitor, sitting at the same table every day when she was performing in a City Theatre production years ago.

“We have all had some great times there, met awesome people, worked on art projects, drank lots of coffee, played countless games of pinball to mention a few activities at the Beehive,” the post says. “Customers and employees were able to be themselves and be around others that had similar beliefs. We have seen kids grow up there to be adults and lost close friends and customers.”

Kramer and Zumoff said the building is being sold, and there is not enough business to keep the coffeehouse open.

The new owners plan to renovate the space to a full service restaurant, serving food and beverages, but the Beehive will be around for at least two more months for those who want to get a last visit in.

“We have been slinging coffee there for 28 years but times have changed and business hasn’t been what it was for some time,” the post says. “Loved it or hated it, the Rowdy Buck used to keep it going in the later years. We tried a few other ideas there since but they were not generating enough to cover the Beehive and thus we had to sell it.

“That along with foreseen higher rents in the future, we did not see it being possible to remain open.”

The former Rowdy Buck bar, which is next door to the coffeehouse, was re-named in 2017 following a fatal shooting inside the bar. The name was changed to Trixie’s Bar and Game Room.

The duo will look for a place to move the Super Happy Fun Time Bar & Arcade, which was formerly known as Bressler’s Foods, Glass Shop, Looney Bin, Beehive Smoking Room, Rowdy Buck, and Trixie’s Game Room.

Kramer and Zumoff established other businesses on the South Side, including the Lava Lounge, the Tiki Lounge and the Double Wide Grill, but nothing matched the loyalty and affection patrons had for the Beehive.

“Thank you to everyone that has made the Beehive such a great place,” the post says. “It will be deeply missed.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me