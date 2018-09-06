Iconic Pittsburgh coffeehouse Beehive to close

A long-standing eclectic South Side coffeehouse is closing its doors after 28 years in business.

“It’s sad to deliver this news but the Beehive will be closing in the near future,” Beehive Coffeehouse and Dessertery owners Scott Kramer and Steve Zumoff said in a post shared on the businesses Facebook page.

The Beehive is known as a creative enclave and a haven for “whack jobs, nerds and artists” who have gone on to do great things.

Famous patrons include actors Sharon Stone, a Meadville native, and Joe Manganiello of Mt. Lebanon. The late Ann B. Davis, who played Alice in “The Brady Bunch,” was also a regular visitor, sitting at the same table every day when she was performing in a City Theatre production years ago.

“We have all had some great times there, met awesome people, worked on art projects, drank lots of coffee, played countless games of pinball to mention a few activities at the Beehive,” the post says. “Customers and employees were able to be themselves and be around others that had similar beliefs. We have seen kids grow up there to be adults and lost close friends and customers.”

Kramer and Zumoff said the building is being sold, and there is not enough business to keep the coffeehouse open.

The new owners plan to renovate the space to a full service restaurant, serving food and beverages, but the Beehive will be around for at least two more months for those who want to get a last visit in.

“We have been slinging coffee there for 28 years but times have changed and business hasn’t been what it was for some time,” the post says. “Loved it or hated it, the Rowdy Buck used to keep it going in the later years. We tried a few other ideas there since but they were not generating enough to cover the Beehive and thus we had to sell it.

“That along with foreseen higher rents in the future, we did not see it being possible to remain open.”

The former Rowdy Buck bar, which is next door to the coffeehouse, was re-named in 2017 following a fatal shooting inside the bar. The name was changed to Trixie’s Bar and Game Room.

The duo will look for a place to move the Super Happy Fun Time Bar & Arcade, which was formerly known as Bressler’s Foods, Glass Shop, Looney Bin, Beehive Smoking Room, Rowdy Buck, and Trixie’s Game Room.

Kramer and Zumoff established other businesses on the South Side, including the Lava Lounge, the Tiki Lounge and the Double Wide Grill, but nothing matched the loyalty and affection patrons had for the Beehive.

“Thank you to everyone that has made the Beehive such a great place,” the post says. “It will be deeply missed.”

