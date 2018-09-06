Boil-water advisory issued for 2 of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhoods

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issued a precautionary boil water advisory early Thursday for about 900 residents living in the city’s Spring Hill and City View neighborhoods.

PWSA reported that workers repairing a leaky valve and water line on Buente Street in Spring Hill caused a temporary loss of pressure around 5 a.m. Workers restored the water pressure by 8 a.m.

Residents can find out if they live within the impacted area through a searchable map on the PWSA website.

The authority is advising them to flush water used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food, for one minute and then boil it for at least one minute.

PWSA said it is testing the water for contaminants and will advise residents when it is safe for drinking.

