Allegheny

Spray park coming to Nelson Mandela Peace Park in Garfield

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
A spray park will open next year at Nelson Mandela Peace Park in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood. /Photo from Google Maps
Updated 7 hours ago

A spray park is coming next year to Nelson Mandela Peace Park in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood.

City officials said construction is set to begin this month using a $100,000 Community Infrastructure and Tourism Fund grant the city received with the help of Sen. Wayne Fontana (D-Brookline).

“A spray park for children was something the Garfield community identified to me as a need and a priority and I am very pleased I was able to secure funds to make this a reality,” Fontana said in a news release. “I appreciate the work the city has done in coordinating the design and construction of the spray feature and look forward to seeing the kids in Garfield enjoying their new park next year.”

The construction work is being done by McElwain Mechanical Solutions and includes trenching, laying conduit and laying the spray surface. Duquesne Light replaced a utility pole at the site that needed to mount electrical power for the spray feature.

The spray park is scheduled to open in the spring of 2019.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

