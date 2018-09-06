Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Over the Edge' for cancer support in Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Laura Summy, of Connellsville hangs off the edge of the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Laura Summy, of Connellsville hangs off the edge of the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Laura Summy, of Connellsville laughs while waiting to rappel off the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Laura Summy, of Connellsville laughs while waiting to rappel off the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Heather Husband of Greensburg, hangs off the edge of the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Heather Husband of Greensburg, hangs off the edge of the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Heather Husband of Greensburg, practices rappelling with Over the Edge’s Sara Stocker, of Green Bay WI on the roof of the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Heather Husband of Greensburg, practices rappelling with Over the Edge’s Sara Stocker, of Green Bay WI on the roof of the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Laura Summy, of Connellsville, practices rappelling with Over the Edge’s Sara Stocker, of Green Bay WI on the roof of the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Laura Summy, of Connellsville, practices rappelling with Over the Edge’s Sara Stocker, of Green Bay WI on the roof of the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Over the Edge’s Sara Stocker, of Green Bay WI goes over a safety briefing on the roof of the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
Over the Edge’s Sara Stocker, of Green Bay WI goes over a safety briefing on the roof of the Oliver Building over downtown Pittsburgh as part of the Over the Edge event, a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
A member of the Over the Edge event, hangs off the edge of the roof of the Oliver Building for a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
A member of the Over the Edge event, hangs off the edge of the roof of the Oliver Building for a fundraising effort to benefit Our Clubhouse, an organization that provides free emotional and social support to those touched by cancer, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

Dani Wilson approached the edge of the roof on Downtown Pittsburgh’s 26-story Oliver Building and prepared to rappel down it.

She equated it to what people go through when they receive a cancer diagnosis.

“Obviously it pales in comparison” to being diagnosed with cancer, Wilson said Thursday. “But I did step up to the edge with a little bit of fear and no knowledge of what to do next. I had to stop and listen to the experts around me. I had to sink into my supports and just move. I feel like that’s what people with cancer have to do.”

Wilson and 42 others rappelled down the side of the Oliver Building for Over the Edge, an event that raised about $60,000 for Our Clubhouse. The nonprofit provides free social support to Western Pennsylvanians impacted by cancer. Wilson is the group’s executive director.

Heather Husband, 32, of Greensburg, learned about the event on Facebook. She felt compelled to rappel because her brother-in-law, Scott Husband, was diagnosed with liver cancer at 32 and died from the disease in April 2009.

“I just saw what it can do to a family,” Husband said. “Let’s face it, you know somebody who has cancer.”

She said the rappelling experience was exhilarating.

“At first it was scary,” she said. “I’m freaking out until I realized, ‘Oh, I’m still tethered to the actual scaffolding. You’re OK.’”

