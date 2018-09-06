'Over the Edge' for cancer support in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dani Wilson approached the edge of the roof on Downtown Pittsburgh’s 26-story Oliver Building and prepared to rappel down it.

She equated it to what people go through when they receive a cancer diagnosis.

“Obviously it pales in comparison” to being diagnosed with cancer, Wilson said Thursday. “But I did step up to the edge with a little bit of fear and no knowledge of what to do next. I had to stop and listen to the experts around me. I had to sink into my supports and just move. I feel like that’s what people with cancer have to do.”

Wilson and 42 others rappelled down the side of the Oliver Building for Over the Edge, an event that raised about $60,000 for Our Clubhouse. The nonprofit provides free social support to Western Pennsylvanians impacted by cancer. Wilson is the group’s executive director.

Heather Husband, 32, of Greensburg, learned about the event on Facebook. She felt compelled to rappel because her brother-in-law, Scott Husband, was diagnosed with liver cancer at 32 and died from the disease in April 2009.

“I just saw what it can do to a family,” Husband said. “Let’s face it, you know somebody who has cancer.”

She said the rappelling experience was exhilarating.

“At first it was scary,” she said. “I’m freaking out until I realized, ‘Oh, I’m still tethered to the actual scaffolding. You’re OK.’”