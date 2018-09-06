Police: If you rush the field at Saturday's Pitt-Penn State game, we will arrest you

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Any fans who rush the field at the end of Saturday night’s Pitt-Penn State football matchup will be arrested and prosecuted, police warned Thursday.

Police in uniforms and plain clothes will be patrolling not only Pittsburgh’s North Shore but also the Oakland area for underage drinking, public intoxication, fighting and any types of violence.

“In 2016 — when Pitt and Penn State last played in Pittsburgh — fans were courteous and well-behaved,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement. “We hope and anticipate that they will replicate that good behavior this year.”

Pittsburgh police will be collaborating with Pitt police, Heinz Field security, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office, emergency services and state park rangers.

The University of Pittsburgh vs. Penn State football game starts at 8 p.m.

Pitt last hosted Penn State in 2016 for the first of four games in the renewed rivalry series. The game drew the largest crowd ever to watch a sporting event in Pittsburgh, 69,983 people.

Parking rules in place

The public safety warnings issued Thursday followed Pitt’s announcement that no tailgating will be permitted in North Shore parking lots between 1:30 and 5 p.m.

Officials urged ticketed fans not to come before 5 p.m. or to park in the lots outside PPG Paints Arena, which will allow tailgating for $15 per car starting at 1 p.m. Spots can be bought in advance.

Football fans won’t be allowed into pre-sold parking lots until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pirates fans without a pre-sold parking pass for the college football game must leave the parking lots within 30 minutes of the end of the baseball game.

The Clemente Bridge will be closed to traffic at 10 a.m. and reopen to traffic crossing the Allegheny River from Downtown to the North Shore about 30 to 40 minutes after the last pitch of the Pirates game.

The Pirates moved up the start of their game against the Miami Marlins from 7:05 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. to allow the Pitt-Penn State game to happen at night.

Football fans are encouraged to:

• Use the T to reach Heinz Field. The light rail line has service from the South Hills and free service between Downtown and Heinz Field. Riders can park at a Downtown Pittsburgh parking authority lot or garage and should allow for extra time due to large crowds.

• Park at the Jim Shorkey North and South Lots at PPG Paints Arena. Those lots will be open for tailgating at 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Park at the Station Square, First Avenue, Mellon, Convention Center, Manor, Oxford, or Nova Place garages or in the Strip District or Downtown. The Convention Center garage will be open at 3 p.m.

• Use the Gateway Clipper. Fans that park at Station Square — $7 before 4 p.m., $15 after 4 p.m. — can take the Gateway Clipper to the North Shore for $12 round trip.

• Park at the Carnegie Science Center. The lot will open at 5 p.m. and is pre-sold through Parking Panda. A limited number of spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on game day for $75, cash only.

Traffic and parking information is available at HeinzField.com.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.