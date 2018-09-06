Prison inmate admits to 2-man robbery spree in 2013, faces up to 40 more years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A state prison inmate serving an unrelated drug sentence admitted that he and a partner robbed two banks in Western Pennsylvania in fall 2013, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Matthew David Stanley of Pittsburgh’s South Hills pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of bank robbery for his roles in a two-man operation that stole about $6,000 from a First Commonwealth Bank in New Alexandria and a Citizens Bank in Latrobe, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

On Aug. 19, 2013, Stanley was the getaway driver who helped his co-defendant, Raymond Zwibel, flee from the bank in New Alexandria, Stanley said in his guilty plea. Zwibel had walked in, handed a demand note to a teller and made off with $3,700, prosecutors said.

Four days later, the two men switched roles.

Stanley entered the Citizens Bank in Latrobe, handed the teller a note and made off with $2,413.

Zwibel also robbed another bank, a First Commonwealth Bank in West Mifflin, without Stanley’s help on Jan. 30, 2014, prosecutors said.

Each man faces a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison, a fine up to $500,000 or both.

U.S. District Judge David Cercone has scheduled a sentencing for Zwibel next week.

Stanley — who is in state prison serving an unrelated drug sentence — is set to be sentenced on Feb. 1.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross E. Lenhardt is prosecuting the with help from the FBI, and Latrobe and Westmoreland County police.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.