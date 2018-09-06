Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Prison inmate admits to 2-man robbery spree in 2013, faces up to 40 more years

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Human Relations Commission dismissed a discrimination complaint that a Monroeville man filed against a Strip District nonprofit. The commission said it found no evidence that Community Human Services discriminated against Theron Pitts at a group home for people with mental disabilities.
The Pittsburgh Human Relations Commission dismissed a discrimination complaint that a Monroeville man filed against a Strip District nonprofit. The commission said it found no evidence that Community Human Services discriminated against Theron Pitts at a group home for people with mental disabilities.

Updated 4 hours ago

A state prison inmate serving an unrelated drug sentence admitted that he and a partner robbed two banks in Western Pennsylvania in fall 2013, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Matthew David Stanley of Pittsburgh’s South Hills pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of bank robbery for his roles in a two-man operation that stole about $6,000 from a First Commonwealth Bank in New Alexandria and a Citizens Bank in Latrobe, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

On Aug. 19, 2013, Stanley was the getaway driver who helped his co-defendant, Raymond Zwibel, flee from the bank in New Alexandria, Stanley said in his guilty plea. Zwibel had walked in, handed a demand note to a teller and made off with $3,700, prosecutors said.

Four days later, the two men switched roles.

Stanley entered the Citizens Bank in Latrobe, handed the teller a note and made off with $2,413.

Zwibel also robbed another bank, a First Commonwealth Bank in West Mifflin, without Stanley’s help on Jan. 30, 2014, prosecutors said.

Each man faces a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison, a fine up to $500,000 or both.

U.S. District Judge David Cercone has scheduled a sentencing for Zwibel next week.

Stanley — who is in state prison serving an unrelated drug sentence — is set to be sentenced on Feb. 1.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross E. Lenhardt is prosecuting the with help from the FBI, and Latrobe and Westmoreland County police.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me