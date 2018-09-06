Pittsburgh Police searching for pill thief who held pharmacy employees at gunpoint in Squirrel Hill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man wielding a gun ordered employees to hit the floor inside a CVS Pharmacy in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill South neighborhood Thursday before making off with an undisclosed amount of pills, police said.

Police received a report of the robbery at the pharmacy on Browns Hill Road about 10:40 a.m., Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

Investigators learned that the robber entered the drugstore, walked up to the pharmacy counter and pulled out a gun.

The man then told employees to lie on the ground.

He ordered one employee at gunpoint to escort him to the safe and open it, police said.

He grabbed an undisclosed amount of prescription drug pills and fled.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries,” George said.

Police are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.