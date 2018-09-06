Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Duquesne Heights building collapses; 3 families, construction workers escape unharmed

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 9:27 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Several residents and construction workers escaped unharmed when part of a residence collapsed Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood, police said.

Contractors were renovating a residential building on Edith Street when the roof caved in, Department of Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said.

Officials said they were not aware of any injuries, though the residents of three units have been displaced.

Authorities received a report of the incident about 4:30 p.m., an Allegheny County 911 shift commander said.

When officials arrived, they found that part of the roof as well as the porch roof and exterior brick work of a residential building had collapsed, with debris piled along the porch and a ladder propped against a construction scaffold.

One of the construction workers was on the scaffold when the building collapsed. He told Trib news partner WPXI-TV that he was “very shaken up” by the incident and grateful that he’s OK and not hurt, WPXI’s Gabriella DeLuca reports.

Multiple families had been inside the building during the collapse.

The American Red Cross is assisting with finding the displaced residents temporary housing.

The incident is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

