Police searching for woman who escaped from Pittsburgh halfway house

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police are searching for a Bedford County woman who authorities say escaped from a Pittsburgh corrections center on Thursday.

Ashley Dawn Dodson, 31, left the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center without authorization, Pennsylvania State Police said in a Facebook post.

Dodson was serving time for theft by deception, police said.

She has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and 135 pounds, police said. She has a cross tattoo on her left wrist, an anchor on her right wrist and a flower and vine on her right angle.

State police on Thursday filed one charge of escape against Dodson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Pittsburgh at 412-299-1607.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.