Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
Mac Miller performs in 2016 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Rapper Mac Miller, a Pittsburgh native, died Friday of a suspected drug overdose, according to TMZ.

Miller was reportedly found around noon at his San Fernando Valley home, the website reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We’re told authorities were alerted by a male friend who placed a 911 call from (Miller’s) home,” according to the website.

Miller was a native of Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood and an Allderdice High School graduate.

Miller was charged with driving under the influence in May when he struck a power pole in the San Fernando Valley with his 2016 G-Wagon. Miller and two passengers ran from the scene, but police matched the license plate to his home, where he was arrested.

A week before the crash, Miller and his girlfriend, pop star Ariana Grande, broke up.

Miller, born Malcolm J. McCormick, released his first new album since 2016 on Aug.3, called “Swimming.”

He told the Tribune-Review in 2015 that he wanted every album to have its own sound and to reflect where he was in life.

"I want every record to represent where I'm at," Miller said at the time. "Mentally and spiritually and everything. 'Blue Slide Park' was a very exciting time when everything was new. There's nothing better than the first time. During 'Faces,' I was going through a dark period. One of my biggest pet peeves is when an artist is depressed and trying to make happy music, I really hate that. I don't want any artist I'm a fan of to lie to me."

In a profile released Thursday in Vulture, Miller talked about some of those dark times that came through on "Faces," including his battle with addiction.

“’I used to rap super openly about really dark (expletive),’ he says of that time in his life and artistry and the mark it has left on the way audiences connect the facts of his life with the themes of his music, ‘because that’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.’”

He Tweeted on Thursday night, "I just wanna go on tour." That tour was scheduled to begin late next month, with a Pittsburgh stoped scheduled for Nov. 24 at the Petersen Event Center.

Miller told the Tribune-Review in 2015 that there was "no better feeling" than being back in Pittsburgh.

"There's no better feeling in the world than being in your hometown – being able to turn it into something that's good for people and also, basically, check off every Pittsburgh part of by 'bucket list,'" he said at the time.

Pittsburgh personalities Tweeted their condolences.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

