Wilkinsburg man, 37, arrested in connection with Tuesday's homicide in East Hills

Tribune-Review | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
Timothy Noel Jr.
Updated 35 minutes ago

Federal authorities arrested a Wilkinsburg man Friday who they accuse of fatally shooting a man outside of an East Hills bar Tuesday.

Timothy Noel Jr., 37, was arrested at his home by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Western PA Fugitive Task Force and Pittsburgh Police narcotics and vice detectives, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri.

Noel is accused of fatally shooting John Faulk, 45, outside Lady Di’s in the 7900 block of Frankstown Avenue. A woman was also injured in that incident.

Noel is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and other gun charges.

A preliminary hearing’s scheduled for Sept. 21 in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

