Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
Allegheny

Ex-Turtle Creek man pleads to drug, gun charges

Tribune-Review | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 5:39 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

A former Turtle Creek man will spend at least five years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Pittsburgh to drug and firearms charges, including having a loaded AR-15 assault rifle in the rear of the vehicle he was driving when North Versailles police stopped him last year.

William T. Spencer, 19, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and heroin, as well as a single count of firearms possession for furthering drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh said Friday.

Spencer was carrying a large amount of crack cocaine when North Versailles police stopped him on Feb. 11, 2017, while he was driving a BWM sport utility vehicle. Police said he also had heroin inside the center console of the car. Police said they found a loaded Bushmaster AR-15 assault rifle and a loaded handgun in the cargo area of the BMW.

Spencer had been ordered to jail on March 31, 2017, according to court documents. He faces a mandated minimum five-year jail term and up to life in prison, a possible $2 million fine, or both. The actual sentence imposed by U.S. Judge David Cercone on Feb. 1, 2019, would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior record, if any, of the defendant, the U.S. Attorney said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the North Versailles and Duquesne police departments assisted in the investigation.

