Inmate found dead at Allegheny County Jail

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, 11:18 p.m.

An Allegheny County Jail inmate was found dead Saturday evening, the warden reported.

An officer making rounds about 4:40 on Pod 8D noticed that a cell window on the pod had been covered, Warden Orlando Harper said.

The officer’s attempts to make contact with the inmate in that were unsuccessful, Harper said, and the officers on duty opened the cell and found the inmate, a 64-year-old male, unresponsive in the cell with bindings around his neck.The bindings were cut and removed from the inmate’s neck, and he was placed on the floor of the cell, Harper said. CPR was administered immediately by responding medical staff, continuing until an EMS arrived. Medics declared the inmate dead at 4:54 p.m.

County Police are investigating.

The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner will release information on the death, including the inmate’s identity, and cause and manner, once available, Harper said.

“As with any incident at the jail, we will conduct a full investigation and review the incident,” Harper added.

