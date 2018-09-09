Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

10 tributes to Mac Miller, including photo from Ariana Grande

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
Mac Miller takes the stage to kickoff the 'Good AM' tour in Pittsburgh Sunday, September 20 at Stage AE.
Jack Fordyce | Pittsburgh Tribune - Review
Mac Miller takes the stage to kickoff the 'Good AM' tour in Pittsburgh Sunday, September 20 at Stage AE.

Updated 3 hours ago

From Drake and Snoop Dogg to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Andrew McCutchen, the tributes to rapper and Pittsburgh native Mac Miller continue to pour in on social media.

Miller, 26, died of a suspected overdose Friday.

Miller, born Jan. 19, 1992, as Malcolm J. McCormick, grew up in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. He attended Allderdice High School.

A vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Slide Park in Frick Park. Miller's popular 2011 album is entitled "Blue Slide Park."

"This was going to be Mac Miller's year," singer John Mayer wrote on his Instagram page. "He made a quantum leap in his music."

McCutchen tweeted: "Mac Miller was Pittsburgh. My last encounter w/ him was when I was on the Pirates and he came to a game in LA. He sat right next to our dugout and cheered throughout the entire game."

Miller's former girlfriend and pop star Ariana Grande posted a photo of Miller on Instagram with no accompanying words. She disabled the comments to her post.

McCutchen tweeted a photo of himself with Miller during a Pirates game.

Snoop Dogg tweeted, "we lost a real one today."

The Pittsburgh Penguins also tweeted out a photo.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans."

Drake dedicated his Friday night concert in Boston to Miller.

Here's John Mayer's post:

View this post on Instagram

This was going to be Mac Miller's year. He made a quantum leap in his music. That's incredibly hard to do, to evolve and get better and more focused while your career is already underway. You don't get there without a lot of work, and Mac had put the work in. I didn't expect to play on his album the day he played some songs for me at his house, but when I heard "Small Worlds," I gave it a short, chirpy little "yup," which is the highest praise I can give a track. It means we don't need to say another word, it's going down. I grabbed the nearest guitar in the room and within a couple of hours we had finished a tune that made me so incredibly happy to have a part in, not to mention we established a nice little friendship. He was so funny I just kind of stopped typing "LOL" back in our texts. Mac was, to me, on permanent LOL status. I gave him whatever guidance I thought I had the right to, having been through the press ringer in the past and wanting him to understand that none of that noise could ever really take a bite out of the music he was about to put out. The last time I saw him, he was playing Hotel Cafe' in Los Angeles for a crowd of 100 people. He was nervous, and honest about it with the audience. I thought that was so endearing, especially seeing as he would go on to play one of the best sets I'd seen in a very long time. His band was unreal. You gotta know that if you weren't familiar with Mac Miller, you were about to be, whether you would have seen him at a festival, or a friend was going to catch a show and tell everyone they knew about it (like I did.) Mac put in the work. He made his best album and formed the band that was weeks away from becoming a breakout live sensation. Believe me when I say that. I send my love and support to everyone who knew him better, because what relative little I did, I just adored.

A post shared by John Mayer (@johnmayer) on

Singer Khalid also tweeted about his sadness surrounding Miller's death.

Cam Heyward tweeted: "RIP MAC MILLER."

J. Cole tweeted: "This is a message for anybody in this game that's going through something. If you don't feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me."

Chance The Rapper recalled touring with Miller.

"Great man," he tweeted. "I loved him for real. I'm completely broken. God bless him."

