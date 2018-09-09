10 tributes to Mac Miller, including photo from Ariana Grande

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From Drake and Snoop Dogg to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Andrew McCutchen, the tributes to rapper and Pittsburgh native Mac Miller continue to pour in on social media.

Miller, 26, died of a suspected overdose Friday.

Miller, born Jan. 19, 1992, as Malcolm J. McCormick, grew up in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. He attended Allderdice High School.

A vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Slide Park in Frick Park. Miller's popular 2011 album is entitled "Blue Slide Park."

"This was going to be Mac Miller's year," singer John Mayer wrote on his Instagram page. "He made a quantum leap in his music."

McCutchen tweeted: "Mac Miller was Pittsburgh. My last encounter w/ him was when I was on the Pirates and he came to a game in LA. He sat right next to our dugout and cheered throughout the entire game."

Miller's former girlfriend and pop star Ariana Grande posted a photo of Miller on Instagram with no accompanying words. She disabled the comments to her post.

McCutchen tweeted a photo of himself with Miller during a Pirates game.

Mac Miller was Pittsburgh. My last encounter w/ him was when I was on the Pirates and he came to a game in LA. He sat right next to our dugout and cheered throughout the entire game. Literally standing and screaming every time I ran in from defense. You will be missed bro. RIP — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) September 8, 2018

Snoop Dogg tweeted, "we lost a real one today."

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today @macmiller pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

The Pittsburgh Penguins also tweeted out a photo.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans."

Yesterday we lost a member of our Pittsburgh family. @MacMiller was not just a part of music, he was part of our town. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans.Your friends on Fifth Ave will remember you fondly. pic.twitter.com/Qc4JgNQhQS — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 8, 2018

Drake dedicated his Friday night concert in Boston to Miller.

Drake dedicated his show last night to Mac Miller pic.twitter.com/8CKg4Oh1ur — Daily Hip Hop (@XXLMUSlC) September 8, 2018

Here's John Mayer's post:

Singer Khalid also tweeted about his sadness surrounding Miller's death.

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

Cam Heyward tweeted: "RIP MAC MILLER."

RIP MAC MILLER — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 7, 2018

J. Cole tweeted: "This is a message for anybody in this game that's going through something. If you don't feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me."

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

This is a message for anybody in this game that's going through something. If you don't feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Chance The Rapper recalled touring with Miller.

"Great man," he tweeted. "I loved him for real. I'm completely broken. God bless him."