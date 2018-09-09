Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

No arrests made during Pitt-Penn State game at Heinz Field

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
Paul Cappelloni, 6, tosses a football outside of Heinz Field prior to the Penn State versus University of Pittsburgh football game on the North Shore on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Paul Cappelloni, 6, tosses a football outside of Heinz Field prior to the Penn State versus University of Pittsburgh football game on the North Shore on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

There were no arrests made during Saturday’s Pitt-Penn State match-up at Heinz Field, according to Pittsburgh police.

City EMS reported seeing 33 patients, 16 of whom were taken to local hospitals, spokesman Chris Togneri said in a news release. The majority of those calls were for intoxicated fans.

There were no major incidents.

Fans braved steady rain to tailgate before and watch the rivalry game, a matchup that was revived three years ago after 15 years of dormancy. The two teams will meet next year at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium.

Penn State beat Pitt 51-6 .

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

