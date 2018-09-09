Much of region remains under a flash flood warning with numerous roads closed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steady heavy rains Sunday forced cancellations and closures across the region, much of which remains under a flash flood warning at least throughout the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for all of Westmoreland County until 3 a.m. Monday. It issued the warning at about 3 p.m. Sunday.

Allegheny and Washington counties are under a flash flood warning until 7:45 p.m., with flash flood warnings for Fayette and Greene counties set to expire at 6:30 p.m. as of early Sunday afternoon.

“Low spots have taken on water and we expect more road closures through the afternoon,” the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh tweeted.

It reported that 3 inches of rain had fallen by 1 p.m.

Numerous roads were reported closed, at least temporarily, in Allegheny County. Among them:

The 10 th Street Bypass in downtown Pittsburgh, between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard, as well as the ramps from northbound and southbound I-2 Motorists should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure. Motorists on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Franklin Park: 2400 block of Camp Meeting Road;

Jefferson Hills: Coal Valley Road, between Route 837 and Route 885;

McKeesport: West Fifth Avenue;

West Deer: Kaufman Road at Saxonburg Boulevard; Millerstown-Culmerville Road at Tarentum-Culmerville Road;

Bethel Park: 5700 block of Valleyview Drive; Horning at Englert Farms Road (washed out);

Baldwin: 3900 block of Churchview (landslide);

South Park: Stewart Road/Berryman Avenue between Brownsville Road and Brandis Avenue;

Pittsburgh: Becks Run Road between Brownsville Road and Agnew;

McCandless: Blazier Drive;

The Mon Wharf remains closed through at least Monday.

Areas of Fox Chapel and Aspinwall began experiencing localized flooding around 12:45 p.m., and a small but passable landslide was reported on Coketown Road in Robinson, according to the Allegheny County Twitter account.

Organizers shut down the Irish festival Sunday morning, citing heavy rainfall and “unsafe conditions of the grounds at the Riverplex at Sandcastle.”

The festival, in its third and final day, was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates also called off their game against the Miami Marlins due to the “inclement weather expected throughout the day,” according to a Tweet from the team’s Twitter account.

The game, scheduled for 1:35 p.m., will be played on Monday, Oct.1, at a time that has yet to be determined.

The rain also caused Kennywood in West Mifflin and Idlewild and Soakzone in Ligonier to close for the day. An alert on Kennywood’s website indicated that Latino Day and Oldies Day — both originally scheduled for Sunday — would be rescheduled to next weekend. Idlewild’s Daniel Tiger’s Fall Fest will continue next weekend.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.