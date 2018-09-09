'Bathtub' on westbound 376 to close Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The “Bathtub” area of westbound I-376 in Pittsburgh will close to traffic at approximately 2 a.m. Monday because of anticipated flooding, a PennDOT spokeswoman said.

In the event of faster rising levels of water, the corridor will close to traffic earlier.

All traffic approaching this section of I-376, located between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge, will be detoured.

For the westbound detour, take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp, turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard and then bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.