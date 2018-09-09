Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

'Bathtub' on westbound 376 to close Monday

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 10:45 p.m.
Crews work to clean up the Parkway East 'bathtub' before reopening it to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The road had been closed since Friday due to flooding.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Crews work to clean up the Parkway East 'bathtub' before reopening it to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The road had been closed since Friday due to flooding.

Updated 6 hours ago

The “Bathtub” area of westbound I-376 in Pittsburgh will close to traffic at approximately 2 a.m. Monday because of anticipated flooding, a PennDOT spokeswoman said.

In the event of faster rising levels of water, the corridor will close to traffic earlier.

All traffic approaching this section of I-376, located between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge, will be detoured.

For the westbound detour, take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp, turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard and then bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

Much of region remains under a flash flood warning with numerous roads closed 
The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon dumped 4 inches of rain over the weekend flooding roads and basements across the region with more rain expected ...
