Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Chartiers Valley grad Margo Mason gives boost to Westminster tennis

Chuck Curti | Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Chartiers Valley graduate Margo Mason was away from competitive tennis since high school, but she is playing No. 1 singles for Westminster.
Chartiers Valley graduate Margo Mason was away from competitive tennis since high school, but she is playing No. 1 singles for Westminster.

Updated 4 hours ago

On the Westminster athletic website, the name “Margo Mason” doesn’t appear in the tennis team’s 2018 preview story. But when Titans opened their season Aug. 31, the name “Margo Mason” was penciled in at the top of the lineup.

Mason, a Chartiers Valley grad, spent two years at Penn State, where she had a short-lived stint playing club tennis — the late-night practices soured her on the experience — and dabbled in water polo. Playing water polo, she said, rekindled her desire to play team tennis. She knew Titans coach Dave Hayden from working summer clinics with him, and she had relatives who went to Westminster so the school was a natural fit.

And she was a natural fit with the team.

“The team is amazing,” Mason, a junior, said. “Maybe the first five minutes I felt like I was new. But then it was just like I had known them for years. Everyone gets along, and it’s great.”

Said junior Alex Marzouca, the Titans’ No. 2 singles player: “From the first day, she was making jokes, and it was amazing how quickly she adapted. She kind of made the team a team. A lot of what she did bonded everyone.”

Mason was impressive in her debut, routing Franciscan’s Madelyn Conrad, 6-2, 6-0. It was her first competitive match since fall 2015.

Still, Mason said, the transition wasn’t as easy as it might have looked. Though she had remained active, she wasn’t in tennis shape, so over the summer, she ran and played tennis two or three times a week.

If she had any rust, it wasn’t apparent.

“She probably is one of the most athletic young women that I know,” said Hayden, adding he recruited Mason out of Chartiers Valley. “She has a very strong competitive streak. She doesn’t like to lose. She just plays an attacking type of game.”

Hayden said he doesn’t want Mason to lose her aggressive style, but he is working to have her be more selective with it. He said he wants her be patient, make her opponent hit several returns and wait for just the right shot to attack.

She also is learning how to play doubles, which remains a work in progress. Mason was a singles player from the day she stepped on the court at Chartiers Valley, so doubles strategy is uncharted territory.

She teamed with Marzouca at No. 1 doubles against Franciscan, and they were defeated 8-3. Learning to play doubles goes hand-in-hand with what Mason said is her new approach to tennis.

“In high school, I had kind of an immature look at tennis,” she said. “I was focused on myself and winning my own matches. Now I look at tennis as more of a team sport.

“I’m really focused on helping the team win, so we can win PACs. That’s our No. 1 goal for this season.”

The Titans finished runner-up to Grove City in the conference last fall. With five returning players and a deeper roster, they are hoping to take the title from the Wolverines.

Having Mason at the top of the lineup, Marzouca said, will be an important piece of the puzzle.

“I think Margo is very good as a No. 1 because I think she can play a lot of different games depending on who is she’s playing,” Marzouca said. “She’s very athletic, and she can run down any ball. She’s very aggressive, and she’s a really smart player.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me