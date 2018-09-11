Oakland Chinese restaurant alert lifted by health department

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Update: The health department lifted this alert Sept. 21.

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for Little Asia in North Oakland after inspectors found rats in the basement prep kitchen.

During a visit Tuesday to the restaurant at 301 S. Craig St., county inspectors found one live rat behind a water heater in the basement and one climbing dry shelving, according to an inspection report posted to the county website.

The restaurant’s owner did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Inspectors also found a bag of rice that had been chewed and rat droppings in a box of rice noodles, the report said. Inspectors also found many small flies in the basement and kitchen areas, including two floating in a bucket of soy sauce, the report said.

The bottoms of several cutting boards were found collecting debris and “a mold-like and slime-like substance,” the report said.

The pest and cleaning issues were high-risk, repeat violations, the report said.

