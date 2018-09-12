Firefighter injured in early-morning blaze in Bellevue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning for treatment of an injury suffered while fighting a blaze in Bellevue, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at around 6:20 a.m. in a duplex near the intersection of Lincoln and South Bryant avenues, officials reported.

The firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a rib injury, an Allegheny County 911 supervisor said.

Neighbors spotted the flames and alerted a resident who lived inside about the fire and called 911, according to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV.

First responders discovered that flames had already spread from the basement to the roof.

The fire went to two alarms at 6:33 a.m. to summon additional personnel to the scene.

At 7:15 a.m. a third alarm was sounded as firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames and temporarily retreated from the structure.

It took firefighters nearly 1 1/2 hours to get the blaze under control.

