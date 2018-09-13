Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pa. Dems want more police oversight in wake of Antwon Rose shooting

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Jr. describes legislation to improve policing proposed Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at the Allegheny County Courthouse. The legislation was introduced in the wake of the police shooting of Antwon Rose.
Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Jr. describes legislation to improve policing proposed Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at the Allegheny County Courthouse. The legislation was introduced in the wake of the police shooting of Antwon Rose.
A law enforcement officer walks down the steps inside of Allegheny County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A law enforcement officer walks down the steps inside of Allegheny County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

State Democratic leaders proposed a statewide oversight board that would provide certification to all law enforcement officers and, among other things, be responsible for “disciplining bad actors,” according to a package of bills they introduced Thursday.

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Jr., flanked by local democratic Reps. Jake Wheatley, Ed Gainey and Austin Davis, presented the bill at the Allegheny County Courthouse as part of sweeping legislation drawn up in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Antwon Rose II.

“Recent events have shown that we are as a crossroads in how we manage and interact with our police officers,” Costa said. “We need to do more to improve the training, quality and support of officers.”

The legislation focuses on three categories: police administration and management, community relations, and event response.

The event response pieces of legislation propose creating specialized units to respond to crisis situations, including officer-involved shootings. The units would provide immediate access to mental health services for both the officer and community members, according to the proposed legislation. It would also create a statewide database that would log an officer’s disciplinary actions, misconduct and complaints in an effort to make the hiring process more transparent.

It would also appoint a special prosecutor in police shooting cases, Costa said.

Bills relating to police management would make changes to training given by the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission to include cultural awareness and have a statewide standard for use of force and psychological counseling for officers who might be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“After talking to several cops, we realized there are some cops that have never grown up around African Americans, Latinos, Asians, Koreans, and they don’t know anything about us,” Gainey said. “And it’s difficult to protect what you don’t know.”

The team would give assistance in resolving disagreements that stem from conflicts between communities and their police, as well as respond to police shootings to “better manage the after effects.”

One piece of the community relations bills would focus on changing the standard for using deadly force.

“We have to discuss use of force,” Gainey said. “There’s no reason anybody should have to run and get shot in the back and be unarmed. We know this policy has to change.”

The proposed oversight board would be in charge of preparing and administering certification exams, which would focus not only on knowledge of law and criminal procedures but also de-escalation techniques and community safety. The board would investigate complaints and dole out discipline, which could including suspending and revoking certifications.

Other bills would target police diversity recruitment, improve police pay and a regional policing incentive program and study.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me