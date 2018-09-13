Noblestown Road in Elliott to remain closed through weekend after landslide
Updated 7 hours ago
Noblestown Road in Elliott will remain closed through the weekend after a landslide Tuesday , according to Pittsburgh officials.
Soil continued to fall from a hillside two days later between Obey and Weaver streets. City workers removed trees and other debris from the area this week, but the continued ground movement has rendered the road unsafe for motorists, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Engineers will examine the slide and suggest how to stabilize it.
The landslide-prone road is closed in both directions. The Pittsburgh area has been plagued with repairing costly landslides this year because of record-level rainfall early in the year and during the weekend when remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon moved through.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.