Cops: Jeannette man who falsely pulled fire alarm resisted arrest
Updated 7 hours ago
Jeannette Police allege a city man who pulled a fire alarm at a sports bar late Monday scuffled with police and was illegally in possession of Oxycodone pills.
Brian K. DeFelice, 51, is charged with making false alarms, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness after the incident at 10:45 p.m. Monday at Franko’s Sports Bar and Grill on Baughman Avenue.
Patrolman Derek Manley alleges that fire department officials asked police to investigate the false alarm after units responded to the scene.
A witness told police that he saw DeFelice pull the alarm as he stepped outside to smoke a cigarette. Manley reported that when questioned, DeFelice denied the allegation.
When DeFelice was taken into custody, Manley reported in court documents that he began to resist “for an unknown reason.” During a search, police confiscated suspected Oxycodone pills in DeFelice’s pocket.
DeFelice’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 25 before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.
