Allegheny

Canonsburg post office to be renamed in honor of Officer Bashioum

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Canonsburg police Officer Scott Bashioum
The flag flies at half staff at the Canonsburg Borough Building in memory of Canonsburg officer Scott Leslie Bashioum, 52, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call earlier that day on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
The Canonsburg post office will be rededicated Monday in honor of slain police officer Scott Bashioum, making it only the second post office in the state the bare the name of a fallen officer.

A plaque will be unveiled at the post office at 10 a.m. Monday during a special ceremony that will include Bashioum’s parents and other family and friends.

A gunman shot and killed Bashioum, 52, as he and another officer responded to a Nov. 10, 2016, domestic violence call. Michael Cwiklinski killed his estranged wife, Dalia Sabae, and ambushed the two officers before killing himself. The second officer was injured and survived.

The rededication bill was introduced to the U.S. Senate in April 2017 by Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey. It was signed into law in March, officially renaming the post office on West Pike Street the “Police Officer Scott Bashioum Post Office Building.”

The post office in Pittston, Luzerne County, is the only other post office in Pennsylvania bearing the name of a police officer killed in the line of duty. That post office is named for state Trooper Joshua D. Miller, who was killed in 2009 while rescuing a child for a kidnapper, according to a USPS database.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

