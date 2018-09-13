Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County deputy resuscitates toddler not breathing after crash

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 2:54 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

An Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputy resuscitated a 2-year-old girl injured in a crash Wednesday on West Carson Street.

Officials are crediting George Trosky Jr. with helping to save the life of the toddler, who was unconscious and not breathing when the deputy arrived.

Trosky and Deputy Sam Bielawski were headed toward the West End Circle about 1:18 p.m. when they saw a two-car crash that had happened moments earlier, said Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

The deputies stopped, and frantic people at the scene directed them to one of the vehicles involved. They told the deputies there was a baby who wasn’t breathing.

A 2-year-old girl lay on the front seat, unconscious, not breathing, and her mouth was covered in blood, Kraus said.

Trosky found a faint pulse and began mouth to mouth rescue breathing, he said. After a minute or two, the child opened her eyes and began breathing and crying.

Pittsburgh police and paramedics arrived moments later, and the child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Kraus noted that a car-seat was in the backseat of the vehicle, but it was not clear if the girl was properly restrained. Pittsburgh police are investigating the crash.

