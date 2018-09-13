Empty gas tank foils would-be robber in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The devil was in the details for a wannabe “armed” robber who tried to strike a pharmacy Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh – that detail being the all important “fill the gas tank of the getaway car.”

Police responded Wednesday morning to a Rite Aid in the city’s Morningside neighborhood for a report of white man in his 30s who showed a pistol and demanded money from the cashier, according to a Facebook post from Zone 5 police.

“The robber, later identified as Anthony Scolieri, 39, fled the store with a small amount of cash and jumped into his red Ford Mustang – which had NO gas in the tank,” police wrote in the post.

With no getaway car, Scolieri ran to an alleyway where he encountered Officer Clarence Ford, police said. Ford, who’d received a description of the robbery suspect, immediately recognized Scolieri as the suspect.

Ford and other officers took Scolieri into custody – “quickly and without anyone getting hurt,” police said.

The pistol was fake. Officers were able to recover the stolen cash.

Court records show Scolieri is charged with three counts of robbery and one count of possession of an instrument of crime.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.