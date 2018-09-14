Ariana Grande says goodbye to Mac Miller on Instagram

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ariana Grande said farewell to her former boyfriend, the late Mac Miller, in an Instagram post Friday calling the Pittsburgh rapper, "the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

Miller, 26, died a week ago of an apparent overdose death in his California home.

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," Grande wrote in the Instagram caption, "I can't believe you aren't here anymore."

She said she regrets not being able to do more to help him.

"I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away," she wrote. "I really wanted to."

The post also contains a video Grande took of Miller joking around with her.

Grande earlier paid tribute to Miller by posting a photo of him on Instagram with no accompanying words. She disabled the comments to her post.

Miller, born Jan. 19, 1992, as Malcolm J. McCormick, grew up in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. He attended Allderdice High School.