Allegheny

Ariana Grande says goodbye to Mac Miller on Instagram

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Pittsburgh performing artist Mac Miller throws out the gametime first pitch before the Pirates' game against the Cubs Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 03, 2016 Mac Miller performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival, in New York. - Mac Miller, the troubled rapper who won fans with his retro hip-hop but generated uncomfortable attention with songs on ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande and Donald Trump, died Friday September 7, 2018, at age 26, reports said. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
In this June 2, 2018, file photo., Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The singer cried during an interview Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 with Ebro for Beats 1 on Apple Music as she shared thoughts on the 2017 concert in England, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people.
Invision
Updated 10 hours ago

Ariana Grande said farewell to her former boyfriend, the late Mac Miller, in an Instagram post Friday calling the Pittsburgh rapper, "the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

Miller, 26, died a week ago of an apparent overdose death in his California home.

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," Grande wrote in the Instagram caption, "I can't believe you aren't here anymore."

She said she regrets not being able to do more to help him.

"I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away," she wrote. "I really wanted to."

The post also contains a video Grande took of Miller joking around with her.

Grande earlier paid tribute to Miller by posting a photo of him on Instagram with no accompanying words. She disabled the comments to her post.

Miller, born Jan. 19, 1992, as Malcolm J. McCormick, grew up in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. He attended Allderdice High School.

