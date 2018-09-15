Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Millvale man pleads guilty to making videos sexually exploiting a 14-year-old

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Michael Coghlan

Updated 20 minutes ago

A Millvale man will remain in federal custody after pleading guilty in Pittsburgh federal court Friday to sexually exploiting a teenage girl.

Daniel Kundrat, 35, formerly of Patrick Street, pleaded guilty to producing photos and video showing him having sex with 14 year-old Ohio girl.

Prosecutors said in August, 2016, Kundrat traveled to Ohio and picked up the girl with whom he had been communicating and brought her back to his residence in Millvale, where they engaged in sexual activity.

Over the course of about three weeks, Kundrat “persuaded and coerced” her into producing videos of their sexual activity, which he then offered for sale, for a “nominal sum,” over the internet.

Kundrat acknowledged producing sexually explicit videos a short time later, which he distributed to an undercover law enforcement officer investigating the girl’s whereabouts.

In addition to the guilty plea, Kundrat acknowledged his responsibility for the remaining counts of the indictment, charging him with traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, interstate transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual activity, distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ordered him to stay behind bars until sentencing is held Jan. 9.

The FBI, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, and Millvale Police Department conducted the investigation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me