Millvale man pleads guilty to making videos sexually exploiting a 14-year-old

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Millvale man will remain in federal custody after pleading guilty in Pittsburgh federal court Friday to sexually exploiting a teenage girl.

Daniel Kundrat, 35, formerly of Patrick Street, pleaded guilty to producing photos and video showing him having sex with 14 year-old Ohio girl.

Prosecutors said in August, 2016, Kundrat traveled to Ohio and picked up the girl with whom he had been communicating and brought her back to his residence in Millvale, where they engaged in sexual activity.

Over the course of about three weeks, Kundrat “persuaded and coerced” her into producing videos of their sexual activity, which he then offered for sale, for a “nominal sum,” over the internet.

Kundrat acknowledged producing sexually explicit videos a short time later, which he distributed to an undercover law enforcement officer investigating the girl’s whereabouts.

In addition to the guilty plea, Kundrat acknowledged his responsibility for the remaining counts of the indictment, charging him with traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, interstate transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual activity, distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ordered him to stay behind bars until sentencing is held Jan. 9.

The FBI, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, and Millvale Police Department conducted the investigation.