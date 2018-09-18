Get out your sweaters on 'cardigan day' for Mister Rogers in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thursday's expected high of 86 isn't exactly perfect sweater weather.

But we're talking cardigans and Mister Rogers here.

As part of WQED Multimedia's celebration of the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," we're all invited to a virtual "cardigan day" Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Selfie sweater stations will set up at four locations — WQED's offices in Oakland, Schenley Plaza in Oakland, Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District and Bakery Square in the East End. Fred Rogers fans can bring their own sweaters or some will be various sizes and colors available. Anthropologie, a store in Bakery Square, Highway Robbery Vintage and Three Rivers Vintage, both from the South Side, are lending out some sweaters.

No matter the temperature, it will be #SweaterWeather on Thursday! Join us for #CardiganDay ! pic.twitter.com/AjssZtMJGj — WQED Pittsburgh (@wqed) September 18, 2018

The photos will post on social media so a virtual cardigan party can spread across neighborhoods – a fitting tribute to a man who welcomed everyone to the neighborhood. The social media hashtags to post under are #cardiganday and #sweaterweather.

The idea came from a team of individuals at WQED, says Sharon Steele, director of corporate support WQED Multimedia. The team can help fit you with a cardigan or provide selfie tips.

"We have had wonderful in-house support as well as support from sponsors," says Steele. "This is another exciting part of the celebration of Mister Rogers.

The idea came about after seeing the huge engagement all over the city throughout the year when we post something about Mister Rogers, Steele says.

"This is a way for everyone to get involved and they don't have to be at one of the four locations. But if they do stop by one of the selfie stations we will have various photo frames to post behind to enhance their picture. Some people have asked us on social media the best place to buy a cardigan."

Rogers might be most recognized by his red cardigan because it is shown on a lot of images of him, but he certainly wore many different hues, says Steele. Many of the sweaters he wore were made by his mother, she says.

The station will be hosting a "Cardigan Party" on Dec. 19 in the Fred Rogers Studio – a much better chance it will be sweater weather.

"Even if it's in the 80s Thursday, it will be still be sweater weather in 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,' Steele says. "The sweater definitely was a signature piece for Mister Rogers. It represented him wanting to create a friendly and comfortable space for children viewing the program which the cardigan signified. This day will be about celebrating the spirit and the friendship and the kindness of Mister Rogers throughout some Pittsburgh neighborhoods."

Details: wqed.org/mr-rogers-50

Did you know?

There is a series of web videos being done called "The Sweater Sessions" where local musicians perform the song "Won't You Be My Neighbor" wearing sweaters.

What's this? A new WQED Sweater Session? Sing along w/ former MISTER ROGERS NEIGHBORHOOD musical director Michael Moricz! https://t.co/8XfsTCnor8 #MisterRogers50 #wontyoubemyneighbor — WQED Pittsburgh (@wqed) August 14, 2018

