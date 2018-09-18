Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Public hearing scheduled on waste injection well in Plum

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, 2:12 p.m.

State environmental officials have scheduled a public hearing for a company’s proposal to locate a waste injection well in Plum.

Penneco Environmental Solutions is seeking approval from the Department of Environmental Protection to dispose of wastewater at the Sedat #3A natural gas well in Plum.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1 in the auditorium at Oblock Junior High School, 440 Presque Isle Drive.

The conventional, non-shale well was first drilled in 1989 to a depth of 4,300 feet and extracted natural gas at three depths. The well was put out of service in 2015 and plugged to a depth of 1,900 feet.

According to the DEP, both it and the federal Environmental Protection Agency must approve permits for the proposed injection well, which is located off of Old Leechburg Road near Greensburg Road.

On March 7, the EPA issued an underground injection control permit for the well. It allows the company to inject wastewater into the well, pending DEP issuing a permit to change its use from production to disposal. Penneco applied to the DEP on March 13 to change its use to allow disposal.

Those wishing to testify at the hearing should register in advance by contacting Lauren Fraley, DEP community relations coordinator, at lfraley@pa.gov or 412-442-4203 before noon on Sept. 28. Participants will also be able to register at the door before the hearing beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Participants will have up to five minutes to pose comments, statements or questions, and should bring written copies of their testimony and exhibits to submit to the DEP. Organizations are asked to designate one individual to speak on their behalf.

The DEP said it will respond to all comments and questions raised in testimony in a written comment and response document.

Written testimony will be accepted at the DEP’s Southwest Regional Office at 400 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, 15222 until Oct. 8. Written statements must include name, address and phone number of the person making them and identification of the permit application - Sedat #3A.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me