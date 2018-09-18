Public hearing scheduled on waste injection well in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Hearing for Penneco proposal to allow underground disposal of oil and gas waste

State environmental officials have scheduled a public hearing for a company’s proposal to locate a waste injection well in Plum.

Penneco Environmental Solutions is seeking approval from the Department of Environmental Protection to dispose of wastewater at the Sedat #3A natural gas well in Plum.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1 in the auditorium at Oblock Junior High School, 440 Presque Isle Drive.

The conventional, non-shale well was first drilled in 1989 to a depth of 4,300 feet and extracted natural gas at three depths. The well was put out of service in 2015 and plugged to a depth of 1,900 feet.

According to the DEP, both it and the federal Environmental Protection Agency must approve permits for the proposed injection well, which is located off of Old Leechburg Road near Greensburg Road.

On March 7, the EPA issued an underground injection control permit for the well. It allows the company to inject wastewater into the well, pending DEP issuing a permit to change its use from production to disposal. Penneco applied to the DEP on March 13 to change its use to allow disposal.

Those wishing to testify at the hearing should register in advance by contacting Lauren Fraley, DEP community relations coordinator, at lfraley@pa.gov or 412-442-4203 before noon on Sept. 28. Participants will also be able to register at the door before the hearing beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Participants will have up to five minutes to pose comments, statements or questions, and should bring written copies of their testimony and exhibits to submit to the DEP. Organizations are asked to designate one individual to speak on their behalf.

The DEP said it will respond to all comments and questions raised in testimony in a written comment and response document.

Written testimony will be accepted at the DEP’s Southwest Regional Office at 400 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, 15222 until Oct. 8. Written statements must include name, address and phone number of the person making them and identification of the permit application - Sedat #3A.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.