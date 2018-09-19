Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Judge recuses himself from trial of Officer Rosfeld in killing of Antwon Rose

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
The judge assigned to East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld’s homicide trial recused himself from the case Wednesday.

Allegheny Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani stepped down from the case.

Judge Alexander Bicket will take over the case, according to court dockets.

Rosfeld is charged with homicide for shooting and killing 17-year-old Antwon Rose II as the teen ran from a June 19 traffic stop.

Mariani said during a hearing Wednesday that his decision came down to concerns over the appearance of impropriety. The judge said he wanted to err on the side of caution.

“The appearance of impropriety issue is a very broad brush, and it goes far beyond actual intent,” Mariani said during the hearing.

Both attorneys in the case — Patrick Thomassey for Rosfeld and Daniel Fitzsimmons for the prosecution — have accused each other of unethical behavior, Mariani said. The judge did not want questions over his bias or impartiality to further cloud the case.

Thomassey had asked Mariani to recuse himself in light of comments he made in the aftermath of the shooting. Mariani appears in a regular segment on PCNC’s NightTalk called “Sidebar with Judge Mariani.”

In the segment, which aired June 21, Mariani “used words such as ‘Maybe he shot this man out of frustration’ and ‘Maybe the training wasn’t adequate,’” Thomassey said.

Thomassey questioned whether Mariani could remain impartial after having made those statements.

Mariani said during a pretrial hearing on Sept. 11 that he had no plans to step aside.

Mariani was expected to hear arguments on a gag order on the case requested by the Fitzsimmons. That issue and others, such as Thomassey’s potential request for an out-of-town jury to hear the case, are on hold until another judge is assigned to the case.

Mariani was assigned to the case on Aug. 17.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

