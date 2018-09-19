Allegheny County Sheriff apprehends 52 individuals since Sept. 1
Updated 5 hours ago
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 52 wanted individuals in the Pittsburgh-area 15210 ZIP code since Sept. 1.
The fugitives had a total of 67 warrants among them, including 21 Allegheny County Criminal Bench warrants and 12 miscellaneous warrants, according to a post by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. There were 34 family division warrants totaling over $167,000 in arrearages.
Charges included aggravated assault, burglary, drug-related crimes, firearms violations and robbery.
The 15210 ZIP code includes Pittsburgh’s Allentown, Arlington, Beltzhoover, Bon Air, Carrick, Knoxville, South Side Slopes and St. Clair neighborhoods, as well as Mt. Oliver Borough. Sheriff’s deputies focused on those neighborhoods because of the high number of warrants in that area, according to the post.
