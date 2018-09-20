Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Need help parking in Lawrenceville? We have secrets

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 5:33 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

It’s Saturday night, and you’re in the midst of a parking nightmare in Lawrenceville.

Maybe you were headed to one of Pittsburgh’s trendiest neighborhoods for some tacos at Smoke Barbecue Taqueria, a movie at Row House Cinema, or a craft beer at Roundabout Brewery.

Instead of abandoning your plans and bailing from Butler Street, the Trib dug up some parking tips for you. We turned to longtime Lawrenceville resident Sam Turich for solutions.

“There’s something about living in Lawrenceville for 11 years,” he said. “There’s new shops and restaurants every month.”

Turch, an actor, director and filmmaker, has plenty of parking secrets. Some of them involved Dumpsters and cemeteries.

Be prepared to walk:

“If you’re out for the evening, you should expect to walk at least three or four blocks after your park,” Turich says. “If you park on a hill, that’ the easy part. It’s the getting back to your car that can be rough.”

In short, be a good neighbor even if it’s not your neighborhood. You don’t want to wind up with a massive towing bill.

Dumpsters:

There’s a ton of construction in Lawrenceville with the constant refurbishment of row houses. So, if you’re driving a small car, look for the Dumpsters. You can often squeeze in next to one.

Parking is dead, by the dead:

There are two cemeteries in Lawrenceville: The larger, Allegheny Cemetery and St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. They’re both lined by large stone walls away from the storefronts of Butler Street. Parking is generally available along those walls.

Upper Lawrenceville, aka Pittsburgh’s 10th Ward:

This is the area East of Stanton Avenue toward 62nd Street. Landmarks include Nied’s Hotel and Cure restaurant. It’s generally a little less-populated at night. Travel here, park and walk.

“You’ve got a chance of finding a parking spot up here,” says Turich. “

Old industrial sites:

Aim your car toward the Allegheny River and try looking for spots by the old Heppenstall Steel Company mill, now home to Carnegie Robotics on Hatfield Street.. Or try the old Geoffrey Boehm Chocolates factory, now home to RedZone Robotics on 43rd Street.

Mind the one-hour parking signs, until after 7 p.m.:
If you can hold out until later in the evening, pull over by the one-hour parking signs. They’re not enforced after 7 p.m.
“I don’t take any chances over here,” Turich says. “ Be careful not to block somebody’s driveway, which seems like common sense. But when people want to get their drink on in Lawrenceville, sometimes they do stupid things.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Ben at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

Lawrenceville resident, Sam Turich takes the Trib on a tour of his neighborhood revealing the best secret spots to park.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
