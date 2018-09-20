Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Truck hits utility pole, knocks out power in South Fayette Twp.

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 5:54 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Hundreds in the South Fayette Township area are waking up in the dark after a flatbed truck hit a utility pole, damaging a transformer and knocking out power.

The truck crashed into the pole on Washington Pike near the Colussy Chevrolet in South Fayette Township around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Bridgeville Police. Washington Pike is closed between Danielle Drive and Bursca Business Park. The road is likely to be closed until noon, according to police.

Police say traffic signals are working from the intersection of Washington Pike to Route 50. Traffic signals are out at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Chartiers Street.

About 200 West Penn Power customers are without power, according to the West Penn Power site. A recent status update shows that service is not likely to be restored until 11:30 a.m.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

click me