Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Gag order issued in Michael Rosfeld trial

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
Michael Rosfeld
Michael Rosfeld

Updated 3 hours ago

A gag order has been issued in the trial of Michael Rosfeld, an East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide in the June 19 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

The order was issued late Wednesday by Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket, according to Allegheny County District Attorney Spokesperson Mike Manko.

There was no hearing on the matter, Manko said.

The gag order applies to attorneys on both sides of the case, witnesses and anyone “assisting or associated with” the trial. It prohibits them from speaking with the media.

Bicket took over after Judge Anthony Mariani, who was originally assigned to the case, recused himself during a hearing Wednesday.

That hearing had been scheduled to hear arguments regarding a motion filed last week by Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Daniel Fitzsimmons, attorney for the prosecution, requesting a gag order on the case.

Rose was a passenger in a jitney suspected in a drive-by shooting on June 19 in North Braddock. Police say the car had gunshot damage to its rear window, likely from the drive-by shooting. As Rosfeld ordered the jitney driver to the ground, Rose and backseat passenger Zaijuan Hester fled on foot, authorities said.

Rosfeld fired, hitting Rose three times. District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. has said Hester was the shooter in the earlier drive-by shooting, and a grand jury indicted him last month on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

Related Content
Gag order in Rosfeld case joins other high-profile, court-ordered silences
Gag orders aren't unheard of in high-profile cases like the one involving an East Pittsburgh police officer charged with shooting and killing an unarmed teenager. Allegheny ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me