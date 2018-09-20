Gag order issued in Michael Rosfeld trial

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A gag order has been issued in the trial of Michael Rosfeld, an East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide in the June 19 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

The order was issued late Wednesday by Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket, according to Allegheny County District Attorney Spokesperson Mike Manko.

There was no hearing on the matter, Manko said.

The gag order applies to attorneys on both sides of the case, witnesses and anyone “assisting or associated with” the trial. It prohibits them from speaking with the media.

Bicket took over after Judge Anthony Mariani, who was originally assigned to the case, recused himself during a hearing Wednesday.

That hearing had been scheduled to hear arguments regarding a motion filed last week by Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Daniel Fitzsimmons, attorney for the prosecution, requesting a gag order on the case.

Rose was a passenger in a jitney suspected in a drive-by shooting on June 19 in North Braddock. Police say the car had gunshot damage to its rear window, likely from the drive-by shooting. As Rosfeld ordered the jitney driver to the ground, Rose and backseat passenger Zaijuan Hester fled on foot, authorities said.

Rosfeld fired, hitting Rose three times. District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. has said Hester was the shooter in the earlier drive-by shooting, and a grand jury indicted him last month on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

