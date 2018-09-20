Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has a beard, for some reason

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
Mayor Bill Peduto via Instagram

Check out the beard on Bill!

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto apparently is growing out his gray, until Christmas.

Why?

Nobody yet knows.

Hizzoner posted on his Instagram of the beard, "It is staying until, at least, Christmas."

And there were reactions.

And praises.

