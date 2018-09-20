Health officials: Carrick man probably infected with West Nile

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Carrick man is hospitalized with what Allegheny County Health Department officials believe is West Nile virus, according to a Thursday news release.

It’s the second probable human case of the virus in the county this year. The man is in his late-60s.

A Penn Hills man in his 70s was infected in mid-July with the virus.

West Nile virus can be spread by mosquito bites and is not transmitted among humans. Mosquito season typically runs April to November.

West Nile virus has made a regular appearance in the county since 2002. Over a five-year period, six cases were reported, according to the release.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, health officials said. Residents can protect themselves by eliminating such water and taking other precautions such as cutting shrubs and hedges where the bugs shelter. Complaints about properties with stagnant water can be directed to the health department at 412-350-4046.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.