Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

South Fayette PTA official allegedly stole $20K over 2 years

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 1:33 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

The former president and treasurer of the South Fayette School District’s PTA used $20,000 worth of PTA funds to supplement her own dwindling bank account over the course of two years, according to the charges against her.

Kristin Mandrick, 47, of Oakdale, is charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking and forgery, court records show.

She used the money for utilities, medical centers, pet stores, grocery stores and clothing stores, according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Detectives from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office began investigating in September 2016 after members of the PTA and the school district alerted township police to questionable withdrawals they’d discovered from the organization’s bank account.

Mankdrick was president of the PTA from 2014 to 2016 and then took over the role of treasurer after “she insisted on” it, according to the complaint. Other elected members told investigators that they “began experiencing difficulties with (Mandrick) not properly performing the treasurer duties” and convinced her to resign Aug. 30, 2016.

PTA bank records showed $1,000 - $1,500 cash withdrawals numerous times in 2015 and 2016, and further investigation showed she’d withdrawn more than $7,200 in cash, according to the complaint. She’s also alleged to have written herself more than $11,000 worth of checks from the PTA checking account.

According to the criminal complaint, there were several times Mandrick’s own PNC bank account dropped below $1,000 or $500, around which time she would deposit the unauthorized checks or cash into her own account.

Investigators discovered that out of the $20,133 Mandrick allegedly took from the PTA accounts, $414 was backed up by legitimate receipts. The remaining $19,719 was allegedly stolen.

A spokesman for the District Attorney’s office said Mandrick turned herself in to detectives Thursday morning. She was arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me