South Fayette PTA official allegedly stole $20K over 2 years

The former president and treasurer of the South Fayette School District’s PTA used $20,000 worth of PTA funds to supplement her own dwindling bank account over the course of two years, according to the charges against her.

Kristin Mandrick, 47, of Oakdale, is charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking and forgery, court records show.

She used the money for utilities, medical centers, pet stores, grocery stores and clothing stores, according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Detectives from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office began investigating in September 2016 after members of the PTA and the school district alerted township police to questionable withdrawals they’d discovered from the organization’s bank account.

Mankdrick was president of the PTA from 2014 to 2016 and then took over the role of treasurer after “she insisted on” it, according to the complaint. Other elected members told investigators that they “began experiencing difficulties with (Mandrick) not properly performing the treasurer duties” and convinced her to resign Aug. 30, 2016.

PTA bank records showed $1,000 - $1,500 cash withdrawals numerous times in 2015 and 2016, and further investigation showed she’d withdrawn more than $7,200 in cash, according to the complaint. She’s also alleged to have written herself more than $11,000 worth of checks from the PTA checking account.

According to the criminal complaint, there were several times Mandrick’s own PNC bank account dropped below $1,000 or $500, around which time she would deposit the unauthorized checks or cash into her own account.

Investigators discovered that out of the $20,133 Mandrick allegedly took from the PTA accounts, $414 was backed up by legitimate receipts. The remaining $19,719 was allegedly stolen.

A spokesman for the District Attorney’s office said Mandrick turned herself in to detectives Thursday morning. She was arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.