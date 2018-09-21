Police: Suspect wore 'Scream' mask while robbing 2 women in Shadyside
Updated 4 hours ago
Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed two women while wearing a “Scream” mask, authorities said.
Both incidents happened Sept. 17 in Shadyside near the intersection of Walnut Street and South Highland Avenue.
In the first incident, the victim told police she was walking on Walnut Street when the suspect, wearing a ghost mask popularized in the movie series “Scream,” tried to take her cellphone, according to Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri.
When the suspect was unsuccessful, he pulled out a gun and demanded the woman’s belongings, Togneri said. The suspect robbed the woman and took off.
A second woman told police she’d been walking in the area when a suspect in a mask approached and demanded her belongings, Togneri said. The masked man took her things and left.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or on Twitter @meganguzaTrib.