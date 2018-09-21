Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Second rabid raccoon found in Pittsburgh's Morningside area

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

A second raccoon found in the Morningside area of Pittsburgh has tested positive for rabies.

The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed Friday that a raccoon brought to one of its facilities on Thursday tested positive for the virus.

The raccoon was discovered near the 1500 block of Duffield Street near the Stanton Heights border. Another raccoon from that area tested positive for rabies earlier this week.

The health department warns residents to always avoid stray and wild animals even if they appear healthy.

Residents should immediately notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission if any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening. Residents should also make sure their pets are up-to-date with vaccinations.

Rabies is transmitted by an animal bite or scratch. Exposures due to a bite or scratch are almost always fatal when left untreated.

Anyone who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from an animal should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243 to report the incident.

In August, the county health department distributed rabies vaccine baits for raccoons across the county, focusing on wooded areas and parks. Made of fishmeal and fish oil, the bait attracts raccoons and has a packet of rabies vaccine in the middle.

This is the 20th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2018 including nine raccoons, seven bats, two cats, one groundhog and one fox.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

