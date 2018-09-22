5 injured in crash that sent box truck over hillside in Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five people were injured Saturday morning when a box truck struck several vehicles then went over hillside in Hampton Township, officials said.

Allegheny County reported the accident on Wildwood Road near Gloria Drive shortly before 9 a.m.

The crash shut down Wildwood Road, from West Hardies to Hardt roads, while first responders tended to the victims and crews cleared the wreckage.

Medics took five people to a nearby hospital for treatment, an Allegheny County 911 shift commander said.

The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Hampton police could not be reached for comment.

No further details were immediately available.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.