Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police find car on roof of Greenfield Giant Eagle

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
Pittsburgh Police responded to the Giant Eagle on Murray Avenue in Greenfield early Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 for a report of a car on the roof.
Pittsburgh Police responded to the Giant Eagle on Murray Avenue in Greenfield early Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 for a report of a car on the roof.

Updated 6 hours ago

A car landed on the roof of a Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the store along Murray Avenue around 4 a.m.

Part of the roof of the store is level with Greenfield Avenue in the back.

“It appears the driver was traveling Greenfield Avenue at a high rate of speed and could not negotiate a bend in the road at Windsor Street,” city police said. “The vehicle appears to have struck a curb, gone airborne and landed on the roof.”

Officers found the driver — unhurt — standing next to his car.

The driver, whose name was not released, was the only one in the car. He was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

Giant Eagle night employees in the store were evacuated. No one was hurt, police said.

In March 2016 , an SUV coming down Greenfield toward Windsor also ended up on the roof of the store. The 42-year-old driver, whose name was not released, was not hurt.

The impact tore the waterproof membrane on the roof, and gas and oil from the SUV had leaked into the store.

At the time, police believed the driver may have swerved to avoid another vehicle.

After the most recent accident, Pittsburgh police on Facebook reminded people never to drink and drive.

“We’ll find you if you do,” police said, “especially if you end up on top of a Giant Eagle.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Related Content
Vehicle lands on roof of Greenfield Giant Eagle
An SUV careening down Greenfield Avenue toward Windsor Street on Tuesday ended up on the roof of the Murray Avenue Giant Eagle in Greenfield. "I heard ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me