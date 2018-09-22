Pittsburgh police find car on roof of Greenfield Giant Eagle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A car landed on the roof of a Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the store along Murray Avenue around 4 a.m.

Part of the roof of the store is level with Greenfield Avenue in the back.

“It appears the driver was traveling Greenfield Avenue at a high rate of speed and could not negotiate a bend in the road at Windsor Street,” city police said. “The vehicle appears to have struck a curb, gone airborne and landed on the roof.”

Officers found the driver — unhurt — standing next to his car.

The driver, whose name was not released, was the only one in the car. He was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

Giant Eagle night employees in the store were evacuated. No one was hurt, police said.

In March 2016 , an SUV coming down Greenfield toward Windsor also ended up on the roof of the store. The 42-year-old driver, whose name was not released, was not hurt.

The impact tore the waterproof membrane on the roof, and gas and oil from the SUV had leaked into the store.

At the time, police believed the driver may have swerved to avoid another vehicle.

After the most recent accident, Pittsburgh police on Facebook reminded people never to drink and drive.

“We’ll find you if you do,” police said, “especially if you end up on top of a Giant Eagle.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.