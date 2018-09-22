Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Male shooting victim slain in city of Duquesne attack

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, 7:18 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

An unidentified shooting victim died from his wounds Saturday after an attack in the city of Duquesne, authorities reported.

City of Duquesne police and paramedics were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Grant Ave in response to 911 calls about a shooting. First responders found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.

The victim had been shot while sitting in a car, authorities said.

Two males were reported fleeing the scene toward a baseball field near the area.

Allegheny County homicide detectives have begun an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

