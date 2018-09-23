Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Woman, 19, killed in West Mifflin car crash; police to file charges against at-fault driver

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 2 hours ago

A 23-year-old man crashed his car into the side of a car stopped at a West Mifflin intersection early Sunday, killing a 19-year-old woman in the backseat, police said.

West Mifflin police and paramedics received 911 calls about a crash at Lebanon Church and Buttermilk Hollow roads about 3:45 a.m., Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman said.

When they arrived, officials found there had been a two-car accident with multiple injuries and took the victims to a nearby hospital.

The 19-year-old woman — whose name has not yet been released — died from her injuries, Schurman said.

Initial reports indicate that the man, 23, who caused the accident was driving alone in a Chevy sedan when he struck a Volkswagen Jetta occupied by three women.

The Volkswagen had been stopped at the three-way intersection of Lebanon Church, Buttermilk Hollow and MacArthur roads, Schurman said. The victim who died was in its backseat.

“The investigation is ongoing, but it has been preliminarily determined that the at-fault driver was travelling eastbound in a Chevy Sonic when he left the roadway and collided with the victim’s vehicle stopped at the intersection,” Schurman said.

Charged have not yet been filed but officials anticipate doing so soon.

“At the completion of the investigation, charges will be filed on the at-fault driver,” Schurman said.

Detectives from the county’s homicide and police collision reconstruction units are investigating.

Officials asked anyone with information to call 1-833-255-8477 ( 1-833-ALL-TIPS ). Tips can remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

