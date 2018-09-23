Duquesne shooting victim identified as 22-year-old Pittsburgh man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Duquesne shooting victim who died Saturday has been identified as Bronson Szallar, 22, of Pittsburgh, officials said Sunday.

Szallar died of a suspected gunshot wound shortly after arriving at UPMC McKeesport hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Police investigators believe that Szallar was shot in the head while sitting in a car near Grant Avenue and Wilmot Street.

Duquesne police and paramedics received 911 calls reporting a shooting about 4:30 p.m.

First responders said they found Szallar suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a little more than an hour later, the medical examiner said.

Two men reportedly ran from the site of the shooting toward a baseball field, police said.

Officials did not name any suspects nor provide suspect descriptions.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Officials asked anyone with information to call 1-833-255-8477 ( 1-833-ALL-TIPS ). Tips can remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.