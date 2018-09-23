Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Duquesne shooting victim identified as 22-year-old Pittsburgh man

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 11:27 a.m.

The Duquesne shooting victim who died Saturday has been identified as Bronson Szallar, 22, of Pittsburgh, officials said Sunday.

Szallar died of a suspected gunshot wound shortly after arriving at UPMC McKeesport hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Police investigators believe that Szallar was shot in the head while sitting in a car near Grant Avenue and Wilmot Street.

Duquesne police and paramedics received 911 calls reporting a shooting about 4:30 p.m.

First responders said they found Szallar suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a little more than an hour later, the medical examiner said.

Two men reportedly ran from the site of the shooting toward a baseball field, police said.

Officials did not name any suspects nor provide suspect descriptions.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Officials asked anyone with information to call 1-833-255-8477 ( 1-833-ALL-TIPS ). Tips can remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

