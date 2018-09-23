5 tested, 1 arrested for drunken driving in North Hills roving patrol

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills DUI Task Force did a roving driving under the influence patrol Saturday in four North Hills townships.

A total of 96 vehicles were stopped during the patrol in McCandless, Pine, Marshall and Richland, according to the task force.

Police gave field sobriety tests to five drivers. Of those, one was arrested for driving under the influence. One was also arrested for possession of marijuana and a warrant.

Police issued 14 citations for vehicle code violations.

The North Hills DUI Task Force has done 219 checkpoints and roving patrols in its 17 years. More than 2,000 drivers have been tested for DUI, from which 927 have been arrested.

The task force includes officers from the Etna, Indiana, Northern Regional, O’Hara, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, West View, McCandless and Millvale police departments.

