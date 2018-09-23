Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Washington County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people were found dead Sunday morning in an apparent murder-suicide at a Washington County home.

Local police were called to the 100 block of Marlboro Drive in Peters Township at about 6:25 a.m., state police Trooper Melinda Bondarenka said.

The deceased were identified as Craig Bryan, 48, and Kelly Bryan, 44, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV , reported.

“We believe it was a domestic dispute between these people and turned into a murder-suicide,” Bondarenka said.

Bondarenka said the couple’s two children, both under 18, were in the house and found the bodies.

State police did not release any other details, such as how they died and what, if any, weapons were used.

Autopsies were planned for Monday.